Today’s outlook: Coronavirus, lockdown imposed and monsoon updates

Here are some of the stories we will be following today, July 24:

Pakistan has reported 1841 new cases on Friday and 32 people have died from coronavirus in the last 24 hours. The death toll has reached 22,971.

General elections in Azad Kashmir will be held tomorrow (Sunday) July 25. All parties, including the PTI, tried to woo people during their campaigns.

The second spell of monsoon rains in Karachi will start on Sunday. Meteorological Department Director Sardar Sarfraz says it is likely to rain by noon on July 26.

Police have received the post-mortem report of Noor Mukadam who was killed in Islamabad. According to the report, the cause of death was a blockage of oxygen to the brain.

Some of our most read stories

A hike of Rs 4.55 in the ongoing month of July in the dollar rate moved the greenback up to a 40-month high. The last time dollar was at this level was on October 16 last year.

Atlas Honda has increased motorcycle prices by up to Rs5,000. The top-of-the-chain CB150F SE now costs Rs264,500 after a price hike.

In case you missed it

The Sindh government has decided to tighten restrictions across the province as it continues to battle the third wave of the coronavirus.

The positivity rate in Sindh is 10.3%. Karachi’s situation is worsening by the day. At least 1,002 patients are in critical care.

On July 16, the Sindh Government decided to close schools and ban indoor dining from July 16. Schools for classes one to eight have been closed, while students of class nine and above will only sit for their exams.