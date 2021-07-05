Monday, July 5, 2021  | 24 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
Today's outlook: Coronavirus cases rise in Pakistan

Notes from the newsroom

Posted: Jul 5, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 5, 2021 | Last Updated: 5 mins ago
Here are some of the stories we will be following today (Monday):

  • Fighting escalates between Taliban and Afghan forces during withdrawal, Taliban capturing 13 more districts, the number of Taliban controlled district has risen to 110.
  • Coronavirus cases continue to rise in the country, with 347 new cases and 19 deaths reported in the last 24 hours. The infection rate of virus in Pakistan has increased to 3%.
  • Nishan-e Haider Colonel Sher Khan martyr’s death anniversary will be marked today in Swabi. PTV will broadcast the event at 10 a.m.
  • The government has announced 18 flights in Gulf countries to bring Pakistanis back, the Federal Minister for Aviation has said. UAE flight operations will be started soon.
  • Robbers in Khairpur have abducted an Edhi center driver along with his ambulance, and have demanded the release of three companions in exchange.
  • A Philippines military plane has crashed in its southern region, carrying 85 soldiers and officers. 40 soldiers have been rescued from the burning wreckage of the C-130.
  • England reached the semi-finals of the Euro cup after 25 years by defeating Ukraine. Denmark also touched the semi-finals by defeating the Czech Republic. The first semi-final will be played between Italy and Spain on Wednesday.
  • Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate multiple development projects in Gwadar.
  • Students across Karachi sit for their matriculation exams.

