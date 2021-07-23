Today’s outlook: Azad Kashmir election campaign, coronavirus and monsoon

Here are some of the stories we will be following today, July 22:

Azad Kashmir Election Campaign: Prime Minister Imran Khan will address rallies in Trar Khal and Kotli today while PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will address gatherings in Muzaffarabad and Bagh University College.

Pakistan reported 1425 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday and 11 people died from it in the last 24 hours. The death toll has reached 22,939.

The second spell of monsoon in Karachi will start Sunday.

The Tokyo Olympics begins today with more than 11,000 athletes from 204 countries, including 10 Pakistanis.

Some of our most read stories

Jannat Mirza, Pakistan’s most popular TikToker, has always been a chicken lover. But she was tricked into eating meat once.

“My father lied to me once and fed me meat instead of chicken,” she revealed in an interview on SAMAA TV programme Naya Din Wednesday. The TikToker-turned-actor dedicated this year’s Eidul Azha to her fans. “My fans are the best. They love me unconditionally and I’m blessed to have them in my life.”

In case you missed it

Pakistan has denounced the “gratuitous and unwarranted” remarks made by Arindam Bagchi, the spokesperson of India’s Ministry of External Affairs.

“India has no locus standi, whatsoever, on the matter,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement on Thursday.

Bagchi claimed that the kidnapping of a diplomat’s daughter was “very shocking”, adding that Pakistan’s denial of the victim’s account is “stooping to a new low”.

He remarked, “since the Pakistan interior minister has dragged India into it, I would only like to say that even by their standards, Pakistan’s denial of the victim’s account is stooping to a new low.”