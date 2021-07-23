Today’s outlook: Azad Kashmir election campaign, coronavirus and monsoon

Notes from the newsroom
Here are some of the stories we will be following today, July 22:
Jannat Mirza, Pakistan’s most popular TikToker, has always been a chicken lover. But she was tricked into eating meat once.
“My father lied to me once and fed me meat instead of chicken,” she revealed in an interview on SAMAA TV programme Naya Din Wednesday. The TikToker-turned-actor dedicated this year’s Eidul Azha to her fans. “My fans are the best. They love me unconditionally and I’m blessed to have them in my life.”
Pakistan has denounced the “gratuitous and unwarranted” remarks made by Arindam Bagchi, the spokesperson of India’s Ministry of External Affairs.
“India has no locus standi, whatsoever, on the matter,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement on Thursday.
Bagchi claimed that the kidnapping of a diplomat’s daughter was “very shocking”, adding that Pakistan’s denial of the victim’s account is “stooping to a new low”.
He remarked, “since the Pakistan interior minister has dragged India into it, I would only like to say that even by their standards, Pakistan’s denial of the victim’s account is stooping to a new low.”