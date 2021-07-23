Friday, July 23, 2021  | 12 Zilhaj, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Today’s outlook: Azad Kashmir election campaign, coronavirus and monsoon

Notes from the newsroom

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 23, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 23, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Here are some of the stories we will be following today, July 22:

  • Azad Kashmir Election Campaign: Prime Minister Imran Khan will address rallies in Trar Khal and Kotli today while PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will address gatherings in Muzaffarabad and Bagh University College.
  • Pakistan reported 1425 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday and 11 people died from it in the last 24 hours. The death toll has reached 22,939.
  • The second spell of monsoon in Karachi will start Sunday.
  • The Tokyo Olympics begins today with more than 11,000 athletes from 204 countries, including 10 Pakistanis.

Some of our most read stories

Jannat Mirza, Pakistan’s most popular TikToker, has always been a chicken lover. But she was tricked into eating meat once.

“My father lied to me once and fed me meat instead of chicken,” she revealed in an interview on SAMAA TV programme Naya Din Wednesday. The TikToker-turned-actor dedicated this year’s Eidul Azha to her fans. “My fans are the best. They love me unconditionally and I’m blessed to have them in my life.”

In case you missed it

Pakistan has denounced the “gratuitous and unwarranted” remarks made by Arindam Bagchi, the spokesperson of India’s Ministry of External Affairs.
“India has no locus standi, whatsoever, on the matter,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement on Thursday.

Bagchi claimed that the kidnapping of a diplomat’s daughter was “very shocking”, adding that Pakistan’s denial of the victim’s account is “stooping to a new low”.

He remarked, “since the Pakistan interior minister has dragged India into it, I would only like to say that even by their standards, Pakistan’s denial of the victim’s account is stooping to a new low.”

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
outlook, covid-19, coronavirus, monsoon, Imran Khan
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Karachi wakes up to drizzle, more rain expected
Karachi wakes up to drizzle, more rain expected
‘Beautifying’ Schon Circle: South district’s vision looks nothing like Karachi
‘Beautifying’ Schon Circle: South district’s vision looks nothing like Karachi
Rain expected in Karachi on July 25: Met dept
Rain expected in Karachi on July 25: Met dept
Noor Mukadam murder suspect was 'in his senses' during arrest
Noor Mukadam murder suspect was ‘in his senses’ during arrest
State Bank announces Eidul Azha holidays
State Bank announces Eidul Azha holidays
Karachi: Pakistan's biggest Covid-19 vaccination centre shut after strike
Karachi: Pakistan’s biggest Covid-19 vaccination centre shut after strike
Former Pakistani diplomat's daughter killed in Islamabad
Former Pakistani diplomat’s daughter killed in Islamabad
Eidul Azha SOPs: Sacrifice not allowed at homes, residential areas
Eidul Azha SOPs: Sacrifice not allowed at homes, residential areas
34 killed, 50 injured in Dera Ghazi Khan bus accident
34 killed, 50 injured in Dera Ghazi Khan bus accident
Afghan ambassador’s daughter assaulted in Islamabad
Afghan ambassador’s daughter assaulted in Islamabad
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.