Today’s outlook: Afghan refugees, Eidul Azha moon and coronavirus cases

The detention of outlawed Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan chief Saad Hussain Rizvi has been extended by 90 days. It was ordered by Lahore Deputy Commissioner Muddassir Riaz Malik. Rizvi will be placed under Lahore’s Central Jail superintendent. Hussain was arrested on April 12 and detained for 90 days. The detention expired on July 9.
Doctors and health workers fear the worst as Sindh has started showing signs of the fourth wave of the coronavirus pandemic. The tally of Covid-19 positive patients to date is 349,269, which is a big figure compared to Punjab where the total count is 347,729.