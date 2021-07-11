Sunday, July 11, 2021  | 30 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
Today’s outlook: Afghan refugees, Eidul Azha moon and coronavirus cases

Notes from the newsroom

Posted: Jul 11, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Here are some of the stories we will be following today, Sunday, July 11:

  • The fate of Afghanistan will be decided by its people, ISPR DG Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar said. “In case of a war, Pakistan is prepared.”
  • Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has hinted towards border management to tackle the issues of Afghan refugees.
  • The Taliban have claimed to have taken over more than 80% of Afghanistan. We will take over the remaining parts of the country within 15 days, they said.
  • PML-N’s Vice President Maryam Nawaz will hold a rally in the Jhelum Valley.
  • Pakistan will celebrate Eidul Azha on July 21 (Wednesday) as the Ruet-e-Hilaal committee could not sight the Zil Hajj moon Saturday.
  • PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has left for the US.
  • The police have arrested Usman Mirza and his four accomplices for harassing and raping a couple in Islamabad. The police have reached out to the FIA for help in arresting another suspect on the run.
  • Pakistan reported 35 deaths and over 1,800 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours.
  • England has defeated Pakistan in the second one-day match.

Some of our most read stories

Save Rs4,000 on fuel by using Pakistan’s first electric bike

In case you missed it:

The detention of outlawed Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan chief Saad Hussain Rizvi has been extended by 90 days. It was ordered by Lahore Deputy Commissioner Muddassir Riaz Malik. Rizvi will be placed under Lahore’s Central Jail superintendent. Hussain was arrested on April 12 and detained for 90 days. The detention expired on July 9.

Doctors and health workers fear the worst as Sindh has started showing signs of the fourth wave of the coronavirus pandemic. The tally of Covid-19 positive patients to date is 349,269, which is a big figure compared to Punjab where the total count is 347,729.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
Afghan refugees Afghanistan Coronavirus Eidul Azha
electric bike, saad hussain rizvi, coronavirus, fourth wave of coronavirus, Afghanistan, afghan refugees
 

