Timeline: Noor Mukadam murder case

This is a timeline of the Noor Mukadam murder case that will be updated as developments take place.

July 20: Noor Mukadam’s body found

The body of 27-year-old Noor Mukadam, the daughter of former Pakistani diplomat Shaukat Mukadam, is found at a residence in Sector F-7/4, Islamabad. Police say that she was shot and beheaded (although this is later contradicted by the SSP investigating the case).

Zahir Zakir Jaffer, Noor’s friend, is arrested from the scene and an FIR is registered against him at Kohsar Police Station.

July 22: SSP Investigation Islamabad briefs media

Islamabad Investigations SSP Ata-Ur-Rehman addresses a press conference on the circumstances under which Jaffer was arrested. The murder weapon and a pistol, were seized from the suspect. The SSP rejects an earlier report by the police that Noor was shot before being beheaded. SSP Ata-Ur-Rehman says that no firearm was used but the suspect did have one and it has been taken by the police.

Suspect’s father records statement

Zahir’s father tells the police he was visiting Karachi for a business meeting when the murder occurred. The police record the statements of two security guards at the house. The suspect’s DNA samples are sent for forensic examination. A person injured in the attack is under critical care.

Noor Mukadam laid to rest in Islamabad

Noor Mukadam’s funeral prayers are offered at Jamia Mosque Naval Anchorage on July 22. She is laid to rest at the Naval Anchorage graveyard.

Islamabad IG forms committee

Islamabad Inspector-General of Police Qazi Jamilur Rehman forms a four-member joint investigation team for the case.

July 23: PM Imran Khan takes notice

Prime Minister Imran Khan asks the IG to ensure no concessions are made in the investigation, says Assistant to the PM on Political Communication Shahbaz Gill.

Zahir’s name recommended for ECL as flight risk

IG Qazi Jamilur Rehman tells the investigation team to recommend to the suspect’s name be placed on the Exit Control List. He instructs the team to acquire Jaffer’s criminal records from the United States and United Kingdom.

July 24: Therapy Works issues statement

Therapy Works, a counseling and training service, says it never authorised clinical practice for Zahir Jaffer. Zahir worked for his family business Ahmed Jaffer & Company and said he was a therapist with Therapy Works in Islamabad.

Court sends Jaffer on two-day remand to be questioned

Zahir Jaffer appears in an Islamabad court after three days in custody (called physical remand). Duty Magistrate Shoaib Bilal Ranjha hears the case.

The police ask the court to extend Zahir’s physical remand, adding that they have yet to find his mobile phone. They say they have the murder weapon, a knife, along with a pistol.

The court approves physical remand for two more days and asks the police to present Zahir next on July 26.

Zahir Jaffer’s parents arrested, Therapy Works sealed

The Islamabad police arrest Zakir Jaffer and Asmat Adamjee, household staff Iftikhar and Jameel on charges of hiding evidence. Therapy Works is sealed, according to Islamabad Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Hamza Shafqaat. Two people employed at Therapy Works are arrested.

July 25: Zahir Jaffer’s parents remanded into police custody

An Islamabad court remands the parents and household staff of Zahir Jaffer into police custody for questioning. Duty Magistrate Shahzad Khan hears the case on Sunday. The court tells the police to present them next on July 27.

July 26: Zahir Jaffer’s name added to movement blacklist

Zahir Jaffer’s name is put on the travel blacklist. This means that he won’t be able to fly out of the country. Federal Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed confirms this Monday. He says that the decision to add the name to the Exit Control List will be taken by the federal cabinet.

Physical remand extended

The Kohsar police present Zahir Jaffer before a duty magistrate, and his physical remand is extended for two more days.

July 30: Parents apply for bail, Noor’s father told to get lawyer

Zahir Jaffer’s parents apply for bail. The court asks Noor’s father to acquire legal representation. He says he needs time till Monday.



The next hearing is on August 4.

This story was last updated Friday, July 30, 2021 at 1300hrs.