Three terrorists killed, two soldiers martyred in Kurram: ISPR

At least three terrorists were killed and two soldiers martyred in an operation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Kurram district, the ISPR said Tuesday.

In a statement, the Pakistan military’s media wing said that the security forces carried out an operation in Kurram’s Zewa after it received information about the presence of terrorists in the area.

During an intense exchange of fire, 25-year-old Captain Basit, resident of Haripur, and 22-year-old Sepoy Hazrat Bilal were martyred, said the ISPR, adding that three terrorists were killed in the operation.

The security forces have cordoned off the area and an operation is underway.