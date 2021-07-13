Tuesday, July 13, 2021  | 2 Zilhaj, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Three terrorists killed, two soldiers martyred in Kurram: ISPR

An army captain was among the martyrs

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 13, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 13, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

File photo: AFP

Listen to the story
At least three terrorists were killed and two soldiers martyred in an operation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Kurram district, the ISPR said Tuesday. In a statement, the Pakistan military’s media wing said that the security forces carried out an operation in Kurram’s Zewa after it received information about the presence of terrorists in the area. During an intense exchange of fire, 25-year-old Captain Basit, resident of  Haripur, and 22-year-old Sepoy Hazrat Bilal were martyred, said the ISPR, adding that three terrorists were killed in the operation. The security forces have cordoned off the area and an operation is underway.
FaceBook WhatsApp

At least three terrorists were killed and two soldiers martyred in an operation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Kurram district, the ISPR said Tuesday.

In a statement, the Pakistan military’s media wing said that the security forces carried out an operation in Kurram’s Zewa after it received information about the presence of terrorists in the area.

During an intense exchange of fire, 25-year-old Captain Basit, resident of  Haripur, and 22-year-old Sepoy Hazrat Bilal were martyred, said the ISPR, adding that three terrorists were killed in the operation.

The security forces have cordoned off the area and an operation is underway.

 
ISPR kurram
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
Kurram district, Kurram district Army
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Karachi to see moderate rain till Wednesday, more intense after
Karachi to see moderate rain till Wednesday, more intense after
Karachi to receive monsoon rains starting July 15
Karachi to receive monsoon rains starting July 15
Usman Mirza arrested for blackmailing, assaulting Islamabad woman, man
Usman Mirza arrested for blackmailing, assaulting Islamabad woman, man
Karachi school's name to be restored after social media backlash
Karachi school’s name to be restored after social media backlash
Mufti Taqi Usmani attack: Suspect remanded into police custody
Mufti Taqi Usmani attack: Suspect remanded into police custody
What happened to the couple assaulted by Usman Mirza?
What happened to the couple assaulted by Usman Mirza?
Harassment case: Usman Mirza, accomplices extorted Rs1.3m from Islamabad woman
Harassment case: Usman Mirza, accomplices extorted Rs1.3m from Islamabad woman
Former MQM leader Nadeem Nusrat survives attack in Houston
Former MQM leader Nadeem Nusrat survives attack in Houston
Karachi builders looking for opportunities in other cities
Karachi builders looking for opportunities in other cities
Naran anti-encroachment operation: Balakot policeman injured in firing
Naran anti-encroachment operation: Balakot policeman injured in firing
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.