Three students arrested for assaulting, filming 9th-grader in Shujabad

FIR registered, police on the lookout for others
Three students were arrested for assaulting and filming a 9th-grader in Shujabad’s Raja Ram area, the police said Tuesday.
The victim and suspects were classmates at the Al Habib School and got into a fight on Monday. “My son was walking back home from school when the suspects gathered around him and beat him up with punches and kicks,” the ninth-grader’s father said.
The students then dragged him by his hair and left him six acres away from the school. One of the suspects filmed the assault and uploaded the video on social media.
A case under the following sections of the Pakistan Penal Code has been registered by the victim’s father at the Raja Ram police station:
Three suspects have been arrested so far. The police are on the lookout for the other five students.