Three students arrested for assaulting, filming 9th-grader in Shujabad

FIR registered, police on the lookout for others

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 6, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 6, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Artwork by SAMAA Digital

Three students were arrested for assaulting and filming a 9th-grader in Shujabad’s Raja Ram area, the police said Tuesday.

The victim and suspects were classmates at the Al Habib School and got into a fight on Monday. “My son was walking back home from school when the suspects gathered around him and beat him up with punches and kicks,” the ninth-grader’s father said.

The students then dragged him by his hair and left him six acres away from the school. One of the suspects filmed the assault and uploaded the video on social media.

A case under the following sections of the Pakistan Penal Code has been registered by the victim’s father at the Raja Ram police station:

  • Section 506: Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace
  • Section 341: Punishment for wrongful restraint
  • Section 277: Unnatural offences
  • Section 511: Punishment for attempting to commit offences punishable with imprisonment for life or for shorter terms
  • Section 148: Rioting, armed with deadly weapon
  • Section 149: Every member of unlawful assembly guilty of an offence committed in prosecution of common object

Three suspects have been arrested so far. The police are on the lookout for the other five students.

