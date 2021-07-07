Wednesday, July 7, 2021  | 26 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Three seminary students drown in Keenjhar Lake

They went there for a picnic

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 7, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 7, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: Online

Three seminary students drowned while picnicking at Keenjhar Lake Wednesday.

“A group of seminary students arrived at Keenjhar Lake near Chilya Stop for a picnic,” District Keamari Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Imran Khan told SAMAA Digital.

Khan said the picnickers arrived in a coaster to a house located near Chilya Stop.

“The picnickers, who were around 20 in numbers, were swimming in the lake when three of them drowned,” the SSP said, adding that “local divers and the police reached the site and retrieved their dead bodies.”

Bodies have been moved to the Civil Hospital, Makli. “The victims have been identified as Samiullah, 15, Yasir, 17, and Kashif, 16, and they all were residents of Gulshan-e-Iqbal,” the SSP added.

The SSP, however, made it clear that the seminary students were enjoying a picnic in the area which did not fell under the jurisdiction of the Sindh Tourism Development Authority.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
KEENJHAR LAKE
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Pakistan issues notices to Qatar Airways, flydubai over flight delays
Pakistan issues notices to Qatar Airways, flydubai over flight delays
Karachi’s Nasla Tower: ABAD forms committee for affectees, disassociates itself
Karachi’s Nasla Tower: ABAD forms committee for affectees, disassociates itself
Usman Mirza arrested for blackmailing, assaulting Islamabad woman, man
Usman Mirza arrested for blackmailing, assaulting Islamabad woman, man
Karachi student dies after being attacked by bull
Karachi student dies after being attacked by bull
Naegleria death in Karachi: How was the patient infected?
Naegleria death in Karachi: How was the patient infected?
Karachi neurologist suffering from Naegleria fowleri put on ventilator
Karachi neurologist suffering from Naegleria fowleri put on ventilator
Karachi’s Jubilee Market sealed after 11 shops collapse
Karachi’s Jubilee Market sealed after 11 shops collapse
RAW behind Johar Town blast: Moeed Yousuf
RAW behind Johar Town blast: Moeed Yousuf
Imran Khan: Can Pakistan conduct a drone strike in UK?
Imran Khan: Can Pakistan conduct a drone strike in UK?
Emirates extends Pakistan flight ban till July 15
Emirates extends Pakistan flight ban till July 15
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.