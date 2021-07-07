Three seminary students drown in Keenjhar Lake

Three seminary students drowned while picnicking at Keenjhar Lake Wednesday.

“A group of seminary students arrived at Keenjhar Lake near Chilya Stop for a picnic,” District Keamari Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Imran Khan told SAMAA Digital.

Khan said the picnickers arrived in a coaster to a house located near Chilya Stop.

“The picnickers, who were around 20 in numbers, were swimming in the lake when three of them drowned,” the SSP said, adding that “local divers and the police reached the site and retrieved their dead bodies.”

Bodies have been moved to the Civil Hospital, Makli. “The victims have been identified as Samiullah, 15, Yasir, 17, and Kashif, 16, and they all were residents of Gulshan-e-Iqbal,” the SSP added.

The SSP, however, made it clear that the seminary students were enjoying a picnic in the area which did not fell under the jurisdiction of the Sindh Tourism Development Authority.

