Three people injured, 50 birds killed in Abbottabad rain

Ayub Bridge closed for traffic

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 12, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Heavy rain in Abbottabad and its surrounding areas has affected daily life.  

The city’s lowlands were left submerged due to the downpour. Three people injured while 62 were rescued in separate incidents after rainwater entered houses.

At least 50 birds died after the office of the city's wildlife department flooded.

The Ayub Bridge situated on the Karakoram Highway near Havelian has been closed for traffic.

Intermediate students in multiple parts of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa faced difficulties in reaching their exam centre.

Heavy downpour in Sialkot, on the other hand, left Dara Araiyan, Rang Poora, and Urdu Bazar swamped.

Gujranwala, Mandi Bahaduddin, Mianwali, Hafizabad, Narowal, Shakargarh, Kamoki and Pattoki received rains as well. Power outages were reported in several areas too.

