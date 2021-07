Your browser does not support the video tag.

Three people were killed and two injured after two groups opened fire at each other over a water dispute in Dera Ghazi Khan, the police said Thursday night.

The two groups live in Kot Haibat. The firing site has been cordoned off.

The deceased include two brothers and their cousin, according to the police.

The bodies and injured people have been moved to the hospital. The doctors have declared the condition of one person critical.