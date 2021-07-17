Three killed after passenger bus overturns near Chitral

At least three people were killed and 14 injured after a passenger bus overturned near Chitral’s Rashon village, rescue officials said Saturday.

The vehicle was traveling from Peshawar to Upper Chitral. According to Chitral’s deputy commissioner, the reason behind the accident is yet to be ascertained.

An emergency has been imposed at hospitals in the city and relevant departments have been alerted.

The injured people have been moved to the District Headquarter Hospital, Chitral.

