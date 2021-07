Three people were injured after a gas cylinder exploded at a shop in Khairpur Monday morning.

According to rescue officials, a fire erupted inside the shop after the blast which later spread to an adjoining chicken shop as well.

The injured people, identified as Ghulam Shabbir, Hashim, and Aman, have been moved to the hospital.

The fire has been doused.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.