Three children drown in Kohat stormwater drain

Three children drowned in a stormwater drain in Kohat’s Shakardara Monday afternoon.

According to the police, seven children fell in the drain while playing near a nearby stream. A rescue team and people in the neighbourhood reached the site and pulled out four children alive.

The bodies of two siblings and their cousin have moved to the hospital. They were handed over to the family after their post-mortem examinations.

The deceased children were between the ages of six and nine.

