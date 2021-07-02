Friday, July 2, 2021  | 21 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
Three brothers killed in Tank ‘toy bomb’ explosion

They brought the bomb home considering it a toy

Posted: Jul 2, 2021
Posted: Jul 2, 2021

Three brothers were killed in a toy bomb explosion in Tank's Shah Alam Mehsud district Friday evening, according to the police. The children were playing in the neighbourhood. They found the toy bomb near a nullah and brought it home. “The bomb fell while they were trying to open it and blew up with a powerful explosion," their father told the police. The investigating officer said that the nullah flows through the mountains of Waziristan where the explosive fell into the water but couldn't explode. "These devices are commonly known as magical grenades," he added. The children, aged between five and 10 years, passed away on spot. The bodies have been moved to DHQ Hospital. Read: Who puts bombs in toys, ask parents in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa? Toy bombs are littered across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and former Fata. Some of the children stumble across the bombs while playing in rubbish heaps, others find them on the banks of the rivers if they have been washed down in the rains from areas where there was fighting. They are a sort of IED hidden in water coolers and even tennis balls. In June 2017, possibly the highest number of lives were claimed when six children were killed in South Waziristan. Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
