Three men were arrested for carrying weapons inside a sessions court in Lahore Friday morning.

The suspects were caught by the security guards outside the Judges gate and were later handed over to the police.

The Islampura police have seized four pistols, six magazines, and 40 bullets from the men.

The suspects have been identified as Khalid Hussain, Muhammad Adnan, and Hamza. The police have begun questioning them.

