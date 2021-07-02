Friday, July 2, 2021  | 21 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Third-grader raped inside Lahore school: police

One teacher detained, FIR registered

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 2, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 2, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Listen to the story
A student of grade three was raped at her school in Lahore's Nishtar Colony, the police said Friday. According to the family, the crime took place nine days ago. "On June 21, my daughter came back home from her school at 10am and immediately went to bed," the survivor's mother said. When the eight-year-old woke up, she told her parents that a man at the school raped her. The third-grader added that her teachers threatened to expel her if she told anyone about it. A case has been registered at the Nishtar Colony police station under Section 376 (Punishment for rape) of the Pakistan Penal Code. On Thursday, the child's medical reports corroborated the rape. A teacher has been detained for questioning, the investigating officer said, adding that further investigations are underway. Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
FaceBook WhatsApp

A student of grade three was raped at her school in Lahore’s Nishtar Colony, the police said Friday.

According to the family, the crime took place nine days ago. “On June 21, my daughter came back home from her school at 10am and immediately went to bed,” the survivor’s mother said.

When the eight-year-old woke up, she told her parents that a man at the school raped her. The third-grader added that her teachers threatened to expel her if she told anyone about it.

A case has been registered at the Nishtar Colony police station under Section 376 (Punishment for rape) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

On Thursday, the child’s medical reports corroborated the rape. A teacher has been detained for questioning, the investigating officer said, adding that further investigations are underway.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
Lahore rape student
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
Lahore rape, Lahore third-grader raped, Lahore student raped inside school, Lahore rape
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Watch: 8-foot-tall Bablu arrives at Karachi's cattle market
Watch: 8-foot-tall Bablu arrives at Karachi’s cattle market
Pakistan to stay on FATF's grey list with 'increased monitoring'
Pakistan to stay on FATF’s grey list with ‘increased monitoring’
Why Hareem Shah isn't revealing her husband's name
Why Hareem Shah isn’t revealing her husband’s name
Karachi man kills wife for filming TikTok videos
Karachi man kills wife for filming TikTok videos
Hareem Shah's wedding: PPP leaders show their hands and rings
Hareem Shah’s wedding: PPP leaders show their hands and rings
Karachi student jumps from rickshaw on MA Jinnah Road
Karachi student jumps from rickshaw on MA Jinnah Road
Naegleria death in Karachi: How was the patient infected?
Naegleria death in Karachi: How was the patient infected?
Sindh to provide land to affectees of Karachi anti-encroachment operations
Sindh to provide land to affectees of Karachi anti-encroachment operations
Mufti Aziz-ur-Rehman case: Lahore cleric's physical remand extended
Mufti Aziz-ur-Rehman case: Lahore cleric’s physical remand extended
Cinemas to reopen in Pakistan from July 1
Cinemas to reopen in Pakistan from July 1
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.