Third-grader raped inside Lahore school: police

A student of grade three was raped at her school in Lahore’s Nishtar Colony, the police said Friday.

According to the family, the crime took place nine days ago. “On June 21, my daughter came back home from her school at 10am and immediately went to bed,” the survivor’s mother said.

When the eight-year-old woke up, she told her parents that a man at the school raped her. The third-grader added that her teachers threatened to expel her if she told anyone about it.

A case has been registered at the Nishtar Colony police station under Section 376 (Punishment for rape) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

On Thursday, the child’s medical reports corroborated the rape. A teacher has been detained for questioning, the investigating officer said, adding that further investigations are underway.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.