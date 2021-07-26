Monday, July 26, 2021  | 15 Zilhaj, 1442
Thank you for trusting us: PM on winning AJK elections

PTI has won 25 seats in the polls

Prime Minister Imran Khan has thanked the people of Azad Jammu and Kashmir for "placing their trust in PTI with their vote" in the 2021 elections. "We will focus on bringing the people out of poverty through our Ehsaas and Kamyab Pakistan programmes, and establish accountability and transparency in [the] government," he tweeted Monday. I want to thank the ppl of AJK for placing their trust in PTI through their votes which resulted in PTI's electoral victory. We will focus on bringing the ppl out of poverty through our Ehsaas & Kamyab Pakistan progs; & establish accountability & transparency in govt.— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) July 26, 2021 The premier congratulated all the successful candidates. The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has won 25 seats in the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Elections 2021. "As an ambassador for Kashmir, I will continue to raise my voice on all international forums including the UN to ensure the international community fulfills its commitment of self-determination to the Kashmiri people through an UN-sponsored plebiscite," the premier added. AJK Elections 2021 The polling started at 8am on July 25 [Sunday] and continued till 5 pm. Thousands of people left their houses to cast their votes. The Pakistan Peoples Party won nine seats, while Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, which has formed the last government, won only six seats. All Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference and Jammu Kashmir Peoples Party won one seat each. A total of 724 candidates contested 45 general seats. This year, 20 women competed in the polls. Five hundred and seventy-nine candidates competed for 33 constituencies within Azad Jammu and Kashmir. The remaining contested for 12 “refugee constituencies” in the country’s four provinces. Over 2.8 million voters have been registered in Azad Kashmir and 0.4 million in Jammu. According to the AJK Election Commission, as many as 301,400 voters will exercise their right to vote in Mirpur district; 287,536 in Bhimber district; 540,646 in Kotli district, and 286,864 in Bagh district. Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
Prime Minister Imran Khan has thanked the people of Azad Jammu and Kashmir for “placing their trust in PTI with their vote” in the 2021 elections.

“We will focus on bringing the people out of poverty through our Ehsaas and Kamyab Pakistan programmes, and establish accountability and transparency in [the] government,” he tweeted Monday.

The premier congratulated all the successful candidates. The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has won 25 seats in the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Elections 2021.

“As an ambassador for Kashmir, I will continue to raise my voice on all international forums including the UN to ensure the international community fulfills its commitment of self-determination to the Kashmiri people through an UN-sponsored plebiscite,” the premier added.

AJK Elections 2021

The polling started at 8am on July 25 [Sunday] and continued till 5 pm. Thousands of people left their houses to cast their votes.

The Pakistan Peoples Party won nine seats, while Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, which has formed the last government, won only six seats. All Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference and Jammu Kashmir Peoples Party won one seat each.

A total of 724 candidates contested 45 general seats. This year, 20 women competed in the polls. Five hundred and seventy-nine candidates competed for 33 constituencies within Azad Jammu and Kashmir. The remaining contested for 12 “refugee constituencies” in the country’s four provinces.

Over 2.8 million voters have been registered in Azad Kashmir and 0.4 million in Jammu. According to the AJK Election Commission, as many as 301,400 voters will exercise their right to vote in Mirpur district; 287,536 in Bhimber district; 540,646 in Kotli district, and 286,864 in Bagh district.

