A 10-second long video posted on social media has landed Sahiwal Police Constable Hamza in trouble.

In the video, Hamza is wearing a light shalwar qameez and sandals. He walks around with guns in both his hands as music plays in the background.

DPO Kashif Aslam saw the video and now Hamza is sitting at home, suspended for showing off.

The DPO has ordered DSP Headquarters to conduct a departmental inquiry and submit a report to him.