Sunday, July 25, 2021  | 14 Zilhaj, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > News

Tando Jam woman burned alive by husband: police

The man has been arrested

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 24, 2021 | Last Updated: 17 hours ago
Posted: Jul 24, 2021 | Last Updated: 17 hours ago

A woman was killed after her husband burned her alive at their house in Tando Jam on Saturday.

He had reportedly tortured her too.

Her neighbours called the police after hearing the woman’s cries. The police arrested the man and moved the woman to a burns ward of a hospital, where she succumbed to her wounds.

Domestic violence in Pakistan

Domestic violence is a criminal offence in Pakistan. If you or anyone you know is a survivor of domestic violence, then you can contact the following organisations.

  • Ministry of Human Rights-1099 (You can even download its app Helpline 1099)
  • Madadgar-1098
  • Punjab Women’s Toll-Free Helpline-1043
  • Rozan counselling helpline-03041111741
  • Dastak Foundation-03334161610
  • Bedari-03005251717

