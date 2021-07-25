Tando Jam woman burned alive by husband: police

A woman was killed after her husband burned her alive at their house in Tando Jam on Saturday.

He had reportedly tortured her too.

Her neighbours called the police after hearing the woman’s cries. The police arrested the man and moved the woman to a burns ward of a hospital, where she succumbed to her wounds.

Domestic violence in Pakistan

Domestic violence is a criminal offence in Pakistan. If you or anyone you know is a survivor of domestic violence, then you can contact the following organisations.

Ministry of Human Rights-1099 (You can even download its app Helpline 1099)

Madadgar-1098

Punjab Women’s Toll-Free Helpline-1043

Rozan counselling helpline-03041111741

Dastak Foundation-03334161610

Bedari-03005251717

