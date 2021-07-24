Tando Adam woman burned alive by husband: police

The man has been arrested
A woman was killed after her husband burned her alive at their house in Tando Adam on Saturday.
He had reportedly tortured her too.
Her neighbours called the police after hearing the woman’s cries. The police arrested the man and moved the woman to a burns ward of a hospital, where she succumbed to her wounds.
Domestic violence is a criminal offence in Pakistan. If you or anyone you know is a survivor of domestic violence, then you can contact the following organisations.