Taliban start charging customs duties on Pak-Afghan trade

The Afghan Taliban has started to impose customs tariffs on commercial goods, which will force traders to pay double taxes.

Traders said that the Afghan government is already charging taxes, and now the Taliban will increase the cost of doing business, which will affect trade in both countries.

According to a tariff document obtained by SAMAA Digital, the movement of 376 items will be taxed, including cranes, excavators, electronics, animals, medicines and food. The rate is determined by number and ton.

Engineer Daru Khan Achakzai, the former president of the Federation Chamber of Commerce and Industries and the Chaman Chamber of Commerce, said that the double tax was levied unannounced in Afghanistan for a long time, especially on goods coming from Iran. The Taliban used to pocket it, but now it has been officially collected by them.

He said that this double tax will be charged in some areas, but where commercial goods do not pass through the areas of two different parties, there will be a single tax.

Shahid Hussain, senior vice-president of the Pak-Afghan Trade and KP Chamber of Commerce, said that shutting the Chaman border disrupted trade, causing a loss of vegetables and fruit. However, shipments of goods at Torkham continue.