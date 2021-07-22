Thursday, July 22, 2021  | 11 Zilhaj, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Taliban claim to control 90 percent of Afghan border

Claim could not be independently verified

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 22, 2021 | Last Updated: 46 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 22, 2021 | Last Updated: 46 mins ago

A smoke plume rises from houses amid ongoing fight between Afghan security forces and Taliban fighters in the western city of Qala-i- Naw, the capital of Badghis province, on July 7, 2021 - The Taliban launched a major assault on a provincial capital in Afghanistan on July 7, the first since the US military began its final drawdown of troops from the country, as insurgents press on with a blistering offensive. (Photo by - / AFP)

A spokesman for the Taliban claimed Thursday they controlled 90 percent of Afghanistan’s borders, following offensives carried out by the hardline Islamist group as foreign forces withdraw.

“Afghanistan’s borders with Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, and Iran, or about 90 percent of the border, are under our control,” Zabihullah Mujahid told the state-run RIA Novosti news agency, a claim that could not be independently verified.

The militants are pushing across Afghanistan, snapping up territory, seizing border crossings and encircling cities, with the withdrawal of US and NATO troops all but complete.

The resurgent militants now control about half of Afghanistan’s roughly 400 districts.

Mujahid told RIA Novosti the Taliban would not tolerate the Islamic State group, also called ISIS, in Afghanistan.

“We assure you that we will not allow ISIS to become active in the country, in areas under our control,” he said. 

“There are no militants from Central Asia or China in the county,” he added.

Mujahid also said that after the withdrawal, the Taliban will not tolerate foreign troops in the country, including from Turkey which has been in talks with Washington about taking over running Kabul airport. 

“We have already rejected Turkey’s position and said that after the US withdrawal from Afghanistan we will not allow other foreign forces to remain in the country under any pretext,” Mujahid said. 

Ex-Soviet Tajikistan, on Afghanistan’s border, held a large-scale military inspection on Thursday — the first of its kind in the country’s 30-year history.

The Taliban’s offensives in recent weeks have forced Afghan refugees and government troops to make their way across the Tajik border.

Russia, which maintains military bases in Central Asia, said it would stage military drills with Tajikistan and Uzbekistan near the border with Afghanistan next month. 

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Heavy rain lashes Karachi
Heavy rain lashes Karachi
Karachi wakes up to drizzle, more rain expected
Karachi wakes up to drizzle, more rain expected
‘Beautifying’ Schon Circle: South district’s vision looks nothing like Karachi
‘Beautifying’ Schon Circle: South district’s vision looks nothing like Karachi
Karachi water supply returns to normal after line repair work
Karachi water supply returns to normal after line repair work
Karachi: Pakistan's biggest Covid-19 vaccination centre shut after strike
Karachi: Pakistan’s biggest Covid-19 vaccination centre shut after strike
State Bank announces Eidul Azha holidays
State Bank announces Eidul Azha holidays
Former Pakistani diplomat's daughter killed in Islamabad
Former Pakistani diplomat’s daughter killed in Islamabad
Eidul Azha SOPs: Sacrifice not allowed at homes, residential areas
Eidul Azha SOPs: Sacrifice not allowed at homes, residential areas
Noor Mukadam murder suspect was 'in his senses' during arrest
Noor Mukadam murder suspect was ‘in his senses’ during arrest
34 killed, 50 injured in Dera Ghazi Khan bus accident
34 killed, 50 injured in Dera Ghazi Khan bus accident
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.