Wednesday, July 14, 2021  | 3 Zilhaj, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Taliban claim capturing border crossing with Pakistan

Area residents confirm Taliban have captured the area

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 14, 2021 | Last Updated: 10 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 14, 2021 | Last Updated: 10 mins ago

People wave a Taliban flag as they drive through the Pakistani border town of Chaman on July 14, 2021, after the Taliban claimed they had captured the Afghan side of the border crossing of Spin Boldak along the frontier with Pakistan. (AFP)

Listen to the story
The Taliban captured the strategic border crossing of Spin Boldak on the frontier with Pakistan Wednesday, continuing sweeping gains made since foreign forces stepped up their withdrawal from Afghanistan. Afghanistan’s interior ministry denied the insurgents had taken the area even as social media was flooded with pictures of Taliban fighters relaxing in the frontier town. Residents also told AFP it was in the Taliban's hands. Spin Boldak is the latest in a string of border crossings and dry ports seized by the Taliban in recent weeks, with the insurgents looking to choke off much-needed revenue from the government in Kabul while also filling their own coffers. As Kabul's grip over the country appeared to further loosen, former US president George W. Bush slammed current White House incumbent Joe Biden's decision to withdraw all troops. “I'm afraid Afghan women and girls are going to suffer unspeakable harm... They are going to be left behind to be slaughtered by these very brutal people and it breaks my heart,” he told German broadcaster Deutsche Welle. Asked whether he thought the withdrawal was a mistake, Bush replied: “Yes, I think it is.” It was his administration that launched the US invasion into Afghanistan in 2001 that toppled the Taliban government following the September 11 attacks on US soil by Al-Qaeda militants. Along with his key security advisers, Bush was later blamed for a series of miscalculations in Afghanistan that led to a costly 20-year occupation and the revival of the Taliban movement. Key crossing The seizure of the border crossing follows days of heavy fighting across Kandahar province, where the government was forced to deploy commando fighters to prevent the fall of the provincial capital even as the insurgents inched closer to taking the frontier. In a statement, insurgent spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid assured traders and residents there that their “security is guaranteed”. But Afghan officials insisted they were still in control. “The terrorist Taliban had some movements near the border area... The security forces have repelled the attack,” interior ministry spokesman Tareq Arian told AFP. Residents disputed the government's claims, however. “I went to my shop this morning and saw that the Taliban are everywhere. They are in the bazaar, in police HQ and custom areas. I can also hear the sound of fighting nearby,” said Raz Mohammad, a shopkeeper who works near the border.
FaceBook WhatsApp

The Taliban captured the strategic border crossing of Spin Boldak on the frontier with Pakistan Wednesday, continuing sweeping gains made since foreign forces stepped up their withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Afghanistan’s interior ministry denied the insurgents had taken the area even as social media was flooded with pictures of Taliban fighters relaxing in the frontier town.

Residents also told AFP it was in the Taliban’s hands.

Spin Boldak is the latest in a string of border crossings and dry ports seized by the Taliban in recent weeks, with the insurgents looking to choke off much-needed revenue from the government in Kabul while also filling their own coffers.

As Kabul’s grip over the country appeared to further loosen, former US president George W. Bush slammed current White House incumbent Joe Biden’s decision to withdraw all troops.

“I’m afraid Afghan women and girls are going to suffer unspeakable harm… They are going to be left behind to be slaughtered by these very brutal people and it breaks my heart,” he told German broadcaster Deutsche Welle.

Asked whether he thought the withdrawal was a mistake, Bush replied: “Yes, I think it is.”

It was his administration that launched the US invasion into Afghanistan in 2001 that toppled the Taliban government following the September 11 attacks on US soil by Al-Qaeda militants.

Along with his key security advisers, Bush was later blamed for a series of miscalculations in Afghanistan that led to a costly 20-year occupation and the revival of the Taliban movement.

Key crossing

The seizure of the border crossing follows days of heavy fighting across Kandahar province, where the government was forced to deploy commando fighters to prevent the fall of the provincial capital even as the insurgents inched closer to taking the frontier.

In a statement, insurgent spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid assured traders and residents there that their “security is guaranteed”.

But Afghan officials insisted they were still in control.

“The terrorist Taliban had some movements near the border area… The security forces have repelled the attack,” interior ministry spokesman Tareq Arian told AFP.

Residents disputed the government’s claims, however.

“I went to my shop this morning and saw that the Taliban are everywhere. They are in the bazaar, in police HQ and custom areas. I can also hear the sound of fighting nearby,” said Raz Mohammad, a shopkeeper who works near the border.

 
Spin Boldak Taliban
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
Spin Boldak border crossing, Spin Boldak border, Spin Boldak Taliban, Spin Boldak district
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Karachi to see moderate rain till Wednesday, more intense after
Karachi to see moderate rain till Wednesday, more intense after
Karachi to receive monsoon rains starting July 15
Karachi to receive monsoon rains starting July 15
Rain lashes parts of Karachi
Rain lashes parts of Karachi
Karachi school's name to be restored after social media backlash
Karachi school’s name to be restored after social media backlash
Mufti Taqi Usmani attack: Suspect remanded into police custody
Mufti Taqi Usmani attack: Suspect remanded into police custody
What happened to the couple assaulted by Usman Mirza?
What happened to the couple assaulted by Usman Mirza?
Harassment case: Usman Mirza, accomplices extorted Rs1.3m from Islamabad woman
Harassment case: Usman Mirza, accomplices extorted Rs1.3m from Islamabad woman
Former MQM leader Nadeem Nusrat survives attack in Houston
Former MQM leader Nadeem Nusrat survives attack in Houston
All of Karachi's nullah maps in one place
All of Karachi’s nullah maps in one place
Karachi builders looking for opportunities in other cities
Karachi builders looking for opportunities in other cities
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.