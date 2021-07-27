Tuesday, July 27, 2021  | 16 Zilhaj, 1442
Swabi police rescue woman chained at home, brothers arrested

Woman moved to shelter home

Posted: Jul 27, 2021 | Last Updated: 36 mins ago
A woman, tied with chains for over a year by her brothers, was rescued by the police in Swabi’s Darra on Tuesday.

According to the police, three men, identified as Sahir Khan, Faheem Khan, and Nadeem Khan, have been arrested. “They tied the woman with chains and confined her to a room for over a year,” the investigation officer said.

In a press conference earlier in the day, Swabi DPO Mohammad Shoaib said that the woman was living with her brothers after her divorce. “She wanted to approach the court to claim her children’s expenses from her ex-husband but her brothers were against it.”

The victim wanted to pursue her career but the suspects stopped her from that too. “When she resisted, they tied her up,” DPO Shoaib said.

The police conducted a raid at the suspects’ house after they received reports from a source. “When we reached there, chains were tied around the woman’s neck, legs, and hands,” the officer added.

The victim has been rescued and moved to the Darul Aman in Mardan along with her children.

A case under sections 354 [assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty], 342 [punishment for wrongful confinement], 506 [punishment for criminal intimidation], and 34 [acts done by several persons In furtherance of common intention] of the Pakistan Penal Code has been registered.

Domestic violence in Pakistan

If you or anyone you know is a survivor of domestic violence, then you can contact the following organisations.

  • Ministry of Human Rights-1099 (You can even download its app Helpline 1099)
  • Madadgar-1098
  • Punjab Women’s Toll-Free Helpline-1043
  • Rozan counselling helpline-03041111741
  • Dastak Foundation-03334161610
  • Bedari-03005251717

 

 
 
 

 

