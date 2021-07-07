Wednesday, July 7, 2021  | 26 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
Sukkur student murdered four months ago was raped first: report

The body was found in March

Posted: Jul 7, 2021
Posted: Jul 7, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

A seventh-grader who was found dead in Sukkur’s Pano Aqil in March was raped and then murdered, confirmed his medical report on Wednesday.

A medical report prepared by the Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences, Jamshoro said that the main suspect’s DNA was found on the victim’s body.

The police have accused Shafeeq Jatoi of raping the student and then murdering him three days later with two accomplices. They then disposed of the body on the roof of a mosque.

All three suspects have been arrested.

