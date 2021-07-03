Sukkur student injured after falling into manhole

A student was injured after she fell into a manhole on Sukkur’s Shalimar Road Saturday morning.

According to witnesses, she was walking to school when she suddenly fell into the manhole. Residents managed to rescue the girl after an hour.

She was moved to the hospital where she was treated for minor injuries.

Incidents like these have become a routine because the municipal authorities refuse to acknowledge the problem or take notice of it, residents complained.

Human rights activist Marvi Awan in an interview last year called out the government for not covering the manholes.

“The question here is where do the covers of these manholes go because the government always says that it puts the covers on but they are stolen by people,” she said.

