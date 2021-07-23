Friday, July 23, 2021  | 12 Zilhaj, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > News

Son of PML-Q’s Raja Afzal killed in Gujrat firing

Six people arrested

Posted: Jul 23, 2021
Posted: Jul 23, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

The son of PML-Q leader Raja Afzal was killed after shots were fired during a fight in Gujrat Friday afternoon. According to the police, the victim, along with his friends, was playing snooker at an arena on the Shah Jahangir Road. "Shot were fired when a fight broke out between two groups after an argument related to the game," the investigation officer said. Afzal's son passed away on spot. The police have registered an FIR and arrested six people for questioning. Further investigations are under way. Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
The son of PML-Q leader Raja Afzal was killed after shots were fired during a fight in Gujrat Friday afternoon.

According to the police, the victim, along with his friends, was playing snooker at an arena on the Shah Jahangir Road.

“Shot were fired when a fight broke out between two groups after an argument related to the game,” the investigation officer said. Afzal’s son passed away on spot.

The police have registered an FIR and arrested six people for questioning. Further investigations are under way.






 
 
 

 

