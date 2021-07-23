Son of PML-Q’s Raja Afzal killed in Gujrat firing

The son of PML-Q leader Raja Afzal was killed after shots were fired during a fight in Gujrat Friday afternoon.

According to the police, the victim, along with his friends, was playing snooker at an arena on the Shah Jahangir Road.

“Shot were fired when a fight broke out between two groups after an argument related to the game,” the investigation officer said. Afzal’s son passed away on spot.

The police have registered an FIR and arrested six people for questioning. Further investigations are under way.

