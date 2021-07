Lahore High Court Chief Justice Mohammad Ameer Bhatti has banned the use of social media for the Punjab judiciary.

The chief justice has issued new rules and regulations, according to a statement. No judges will be allowed to use WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram, and other apps.

Blue protocol lights and green number plates have been banned too.

Those who violate the rules will face strict action.

