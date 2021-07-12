Smart lockdown to be imposed in Karachi, Islamabad: NCOC

The National Command and Operation Centre has decided to implement smart lockdown in different cities across Pakistan to combat the rise in coronavirus cases.

These cities include Karachi, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Gilgit, Muzzafarabad, Skardu, and Peshawar.

The centre said that the coronavirus cases have increased since July 1.

“Effort should be to lockdown all possible clusters irrespective of the size of population i.e small or big,” the centre said in a statement.

Pakistan reported 1,808 new cases in the last 24 hours, taking the country’s tally to 975,092. Fifteen new deaths have been reported.

