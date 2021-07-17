Smart lockdown imposed in Gujranwala

A smart lockdown has been imposed in different areas of Gujranwala to control the rising number of coronavirus cases.

Movement of people to and from Wapda Town Block A2 and Block C1, City Housing Block Double F and Street Haji Niyazuddin has been restricted. People are not allowed to leave houses without masks.

Only one person can leave the house for buying food and medicines, and they must carry their CNIC. A ban has been imposed on all private gatherings.

Businesses, shops, markets, and offices will stay closed. Grocery shops and pharmacies will, however, remain open.

The lockdown will remain in force until July 24.

In the last 24 hours, Pakistan has reported 2,783 new cases and 49 deaths from the novel coronavirus. The government has warned of a fourth wave of the deadly virus.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.