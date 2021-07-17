Saturday, July 17, 2021  | 6 Zilhaj, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Smart lockdown imposed in Gujranwala

Medical services and pharmacies to remain open

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 17, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 17, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago

Photo: Online

A smart lockdown has been imposed in different areas of Gujranwala to control the rising number of coronavirus cases.

Movement of people to and from Wapda Town Block A2 and Block C1, City Housing Block Double F and Street Haji Niyazuddin has been restricted. People are not allowed to leave houses without masks.

Only one person can leave the house for buying food and medicines, and they must carry their CNIC. A ban has been imposed on all private gatherings.

Businesses, shops, markets, and offices will stay closed. Grocery shops and pharmacies will, however, remain open.

The lockdown will remain in force until July 24.

In the last 24 hours, Pakistan has reported 2,783 new cases and 49 deaths from the novel coronavirus. The government has warned of a fourth wave of the deadly virus.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Covid News COVID-19 lockdown
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
smart lockdown, Gujranwala, Coronavirus, Covid-19
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Karachi to see moderate rain till Wednesday, more intense after
Karachi to see moderate rain till Wednesday, more intense after
Rain lashes parts of Karachi
Rain lashes parts of Karachi
Heavy rain lashes Karachi
Heavy rain lashes Karachi
Video: This 55-maund bull is as tall as Big Show
Video: This 55-maund bull is as tall as Big Show
All of Karachi's nullah maps in one place
All of Karachi’s nullah maps in one place
Former MQM leader Nadeem Nusrat survives attack in Houston
Former MQM leader Nadeem Nusrat survives attack in Houston
‘Beautifying’ Schon Circle: South district’s vision looks nothing like Karachi
‘Beautifying’ Schon Circle: South district’s vision looks nothing like Karachi
Be careful while jumping in pools at Karachi farmhouses
Be careful while jumping in pools at Karachi farmhouses
Usman Mirza case: Rape, extortion charges included in the FIR
Usman Mirza case: Rape, extortion charges included in the FIR
Karachi water supply returns to normal after line repair work
Karachi water supply returns to normal after line repair work
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.