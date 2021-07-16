Six killed in Lahore roof collapse

Six members of a family were killed after the roof of their house collapsed in Lahore’s Shad Bagh late Thursday night.

According to rescue 1122, the construction of the second floor of the house was underway when the roof caved in.

The bodies have been retrieved from under the debris and moved to a morgue. The deceased identified as Rizwan Ali, Sumaira, Rabia, Manahil, and Ibrahim.

In a similar incident, four people were killed in a wall collapse in Pishin. A rescue operation is underway by the Levies force.

