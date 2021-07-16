Friday, July 16, 2021  | 5 Zilhaj, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > News

Six killed in Lahore roof collapse

Bodies pulled out from underneath the debris

Posted: Jul 16, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 16, 2021 | Last Updated: 6 mins ago

Photo: File

Listen to the story
Six members of a family were killed after the roof of their house collapsed in Lahore's Shad Bagh late Thursday night. According to rescue 1122, the construction of the second floor of the house was underway when the roof caved in. The bodies have been retrieved from under the debris and moved to a morgue. The deceased identified as Rizwan Ali, Sumaira, Rabia, Manahil, and Ibrahim. In a similar incident, four people were killed in a wall collapse in Pishin. A rescue operation is underway by the Levies force. Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
Six members of a family were killed after the roof of their house collapsed in Lahore’s Shad Bagh late Thursday night.

According to rescue 1122, the construction of the second floor of the house was underway when the roof caved in.

The bodies have been retrieved from under the debris and moved to a morgue. The deceased identified as Rizwan Ali, Sumaira, Rabia, Manahil, and Ibrahim.

In a similar incident, four people were killed in a wall collapse in Pishin. A rescue operation is underway by the Levies force.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

 
