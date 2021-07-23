Friday, July 23, 2021  | 12 Zilhaj, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > News

Sindh wants to block SIM cards of unvaccinated people

Writes to PTA and NCOC

SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 23, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago

Photo: AFP/FILE

Sindh has decided to write a letter to the NCOC and PTA to block SIM cards of people refusing to get vaccinated. Advisor Murtaza Wahab shared the decision on Twitter. #SindhGovt has decided to write to NCOC & PTA that mobile sims of unvaccinated people should be blocked— Murtaza Wahab Siddiqui (@murtazawahab1) July 23, 2021 Chief Minister Murad Ali has said that the mobile phone SIM cards of people who do not get vaccinated within a week should be blocked. The government is also considering stricter controls such as withholding the salaries of government employees who do not get inoculated from next month. The minister has asked the finance secretary to contact the Attorney General of Sindh as well. Earlier last week, a micro-smart lockdown was imposed in cities in Sindh. The movement of the people has been restricted, and only grocery shops and pharmacies will be open. Only one person can leave the house to buy food and medicines, and they must carry their CNIC. The government has stressed vaccinations after cases of the Delta variant emerged in the country. Pakistan is inoculating more than 500,000 people every day. Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
Sindh has decided to write a letter to the NCOC and PTA to block SIM cards of people refusing to get vaccinated.

Advisor Murtaza Wahab shared the decision on Twitter.

Chief Minister Murad Ali has said that the mobile phone SIM cards of people who do not get vaccinated within a week should be blocked.

The government is also considering stricter controls such as withholding the salaries of government employees who do not get inoculated from next month.

The minister has asked the finance secretary to contact the Attorney General of Sindh as well.

Earlier last week, a micro-smart lockdown was imposed in cities in Sindh. The movement of the people has been restricted, and only grocery shops and pharmacies will be open. Only one person can leave the house to buy food and medicines, and they must carry their CNIC.

The government has stressed vaccinations after cases of the Delta variant emerged in the country.

Pakistan is inoculating more than 500,000 people every day.






 
 
 

 

