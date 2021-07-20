Sindh vaccination centres to remain open during Eid holidays

The highly-contagious Delta variant is causing a surge in new Covid-19 cases even in countries with high vaccination rates and experts warn that immunisation campaigns are in a race against time to contain it.

But concerns are growing about the variant, prompting new restrictions in the country that had previously managed to control their epidemics.

“Vaccination centres throughout Sindh will be giving jabs during eid days,” Qasim Soomro, secretary health Sindh, told SAMAA Digital.

The National Command and Operation Centre have decided to tighten Covid-19 restrictions after the infection rate across the country rose above 5%.

With Eidul Azha inching closer, there is a danger of the Delta variant spreading in the country, the forum warned, instructing all provinces to ensure implementation of precautionary measures in high-risk areas.

Special teams have been formed for this purpose.

The government has, on the other hand, made coronavirus vaccination mandatory for everyone. People won’t be allowed inside gyms, restaurants, hotels, and cinemas without showing their immunisation certificates

The new variant was, however, previously detected in five members of a family in Karachi’s Lyari, Soomro confirmed.

He said that the administration is trying to trace the people who have been in contact with the family. The Delta strain spreads faster than the local (Chinese) and Alpha (UK) strains. The Sindh government had released an advisory for the public on how to protect themselves.

Nine people who had been vaccinated against the coronavirus have been infected again. Of them, four people are in critical condition, he said.

Delta variant

The World Health Organization (WHO) recently deemed the Delta variant, which originated in India, the “most transmissible of the variants identified so far”.

Some of India’s immediate neighbours such as Nepal, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka experienced a surge in infectivity rate from May 2021, according to the WHO.

The highly-contagious Delta variant is causing a surge in new Covid-19 cases even in countries with high vaccination rates — and experts warn that immunisation campaigns are in a race against time to contain it.

The Delta variant of the coronavirus, previously known as the Indian variant, has spread to more than 70 countries. It was first detected in India, in December 2020. It is highly transmissible and appears to make COVID-19 more severe.

The emergence of this variant “is a serious cloud on the horizon”, says Bill Hanage, an associate professor at Harvard Chan School of Public Health. “Delta is bad; even if we don’t know exactly how bad; recent work has pegged it at maybe 40% more transmissible than the variant we’ve been dealing with until recently.”

The variant appears to cause alarmingly severe symptoms, such as:

Stomach pain

Nausea

Vomiting

Loss of appetite

Hearing loss

Joint pain

Dr Tipu Sultan, the former president of the Pakistan Medical Association, explained that the virus is tiny with a limited lifespan. “It keeps multiplying until it dies and mutates into a newer genetic makeup for better survival.”

The only way to fight the Covid-19 pandemic and new virulent strains is to follow SOPs, he stressed.

Gatherings should be limited, indoor dining should be banned, timings for markets and shops should be monitored, social distancing should be implemented and vaccination should be ramped up, Dr Sultan suggested.

He warned that if safety measures were not taken coronavirus cases will increase and Pakistan’s health system will collapse.

How to protect yourself

Vaccines aren’t a perfect defence. Some fully vaccinated people needed hospital treatment and died after catching the variant. This variant’s advantage over the Alpha one is its ability to partially evade the immune system in some people who are already vaccinated.

The guidelines to avoid exposure to the new variant are the same: