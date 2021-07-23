Sindh traders reject govt’s new Covid-19 restrictions

Traders across Sindh have rejected the government’s new Covid-19 restrictions.

On Friday, the Sindh government announced new decisions after coronavirus cases, especially those of the Delta variant, rose in the province. Indoor and outdoor dining at restaurants has been banned, markets will be allowed to stay open from 6am to 6pm and a ban has been imposed on weddings and gatherings.

“These restrictions are the economic murder of traders,” Karachi Electronics Dealers’ Association head Muhammad Rizwan Irfan said. “If the government wants us the implement these measures it should return us our tax money.”

The Tajir Action Committee, All Karachi Restaurant Association, and All Karachi Marriage Hall Lawn Banquet Association have called a meeting on Saturday, July 24, in protest against the Sindh government. They will meet at the residence of Sharjeel Goplani, president of the Karachi Sindh Tajir Ittehad.

The associations have warned of protests and rallies if their demands are not met.

“The government has left us on our own,” All Karachi Traders Association head Ateeq Mir told SAMAA TV. “We are not against the precautionary measures but closing markets two days a week is clear injustice with us.”

What will daily wagers do? How will they run their houses? Will the government give them money?

Mir added that the government should have consulted with the traders before announcing the new measures. “Talk to us. We can devise a plan to implement strict SOPs instead of complete closure.”

