Tuesday, July 27, 2021  | 16 Zilhaj, 1442
Sindh restricts ‘unnecessary movement’ after 6pm

People advised to stay at their homes

Posted: Jul 27, 2021
SAMAA |
Last Updated: 30 mins ago

Photo: Online

Sindh has decided to restrict the “unnecessary movement” of people after 6pm, according to the instructions issued to IG and Karachi commissioner by CM Murad Ali Shah.

People should not leave their houses unnecessarily, the CM advised.

He remarked that he has heard that many tuition centres are still open and ordered their immediate closure.

The provincial task force on Covid-19 will review the situation again on Friday, July 30.

He has even formed a committee including provincial ministers Nasir Shah, Owais Shah and Murtaza Wahab to ensure the implementation of Covid-19 restrictions during a meeting on Tuesday. The committee will meet all the stakeholders, including shopkeepers, traders, transporters and politicians and ensure their cooperation with the government.

The chief minister reviewed the overall Covid situation and termed it “alarming” and then he audited the available facilities at government hospitals and decided to declare some more government hospitals as Covid facilities.  

Briefing the meeting, Health Secretary Dr Kazim Jatoi said that the Covid detection ratio in the province has reached 12.7%, which was the highest in the fourth wave.

In Karachi, the detection rate was recorded at 26.32% on July 26. At this, the chief minister said that on July 20 Karachi had a 20% detection rate, which increased to 23% on July 21, 21.54% on July 22, 23.46% on July 24, 24.82% on July 25 and 26.32% on July 26. “This is quite a critical situation,” he said. 

During the last one week, from July 19 to 25, 2021 Covid detection ratio in Karachi East was 33%, Korangi 21%, Central 20%, West 19%, Malir and South 17% each. 

It was pointed out that during the month of July, Sindh reported 362 Covid, of them 64% or 233 were on ventilators, 23% or 85 off-ventilators and 13% or 44 at homes.

