Sindh to provide plots to nullah demolition victims

Government to go to top court for funds: minister

The Sindh government will give 80-square yard plots to the people uprooted during the demolition of the spaces along the sides of Karachi's Orangi, Mehmoodabad, and Gujjar nullahs, Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has promised.

“We will go to the Supreme Court for the funds,” he said in a press conference on Friday. Owners of demolished shops will be compensated as well.

“We are hopeful that the top court will rule in our

favour to help the people who have suffered,” Shah said.

The government will form an inquiry commission under a retired judge. It will seek suggestions on encroachment drives in the future and will investigate "corrupt" government officials.

The victims will be given plots in LDA Scheme 42, for which the Sindh government has sought the Cabinet's approval. “The PPP's manifesto is to give people homes. PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto has directed [us] to provide alternatives to the victims of the encroachment operation,” Shah added.

The authorities have razed thousands of houses along three major stormwater drains — Gujjar, Mehmoodabad, and Orangi — in the last six months.

These drains are being widened to ensure a smooth flow of rainwater. The Sindh government decided to remove encroachments around these drains after the August 2020 urban floods in Karachi.

Nasla Tower

The chief minister said that land for Nasla Tower was allotted in 1950 when the Sindh government was not in power. “We are forming an inquiry commission on the demolition of the building which will overlook the matter of the lease and sub-lease.”

All stakeholders will be questioned and those found guilty will be punished, Shah assured, adding that the government will request compensation for residents of Nasla Tower in court too.

On June 16, the Supreme Court ordered the authorities demolish the residential plaza on Karachi’s Sharae Quaideen. The high-rise building has 43 luxury apartments. The estimated market cost of each flat is around Rs35 million.

