Friday, July 2, 2021  | 21 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Sindh to provide plots to nullah demolition victims

Government to go to top court for funds: minister

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 2, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 2, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

The Sindh government will give 80-square yard plots to the people uprooted during the demolition of the spaces along the sides of Karachi's Orangi, Mehmoodabad, and Gujjar nullahs, Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has promised.

“We will go to the Supreme Court for the funds,” he said in a press conference on Friday. Owners of demolished shops will be compensated as well.

“We are hopeful that the top court will rule in our

favour to help the people who have suffered,” Shah said.  

The government will form an inquiry commission under a retired judge. It will seek suggestions on encroachment drives in the future and will investigate "corrupt" government officials.

The victims will be given plots in LDA Scheme 42, for which the Sindh government has sought the Cabinet's approval. “The PPP's manifesto is to give people homes. PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto has directed [us] to provide alternatives to the victims of the encroachment operation,” Shah added.

The authorities have razed thousands of houses along three major stormwater drains — Gujjar, Mehmoodabad, and Orangi — in the last six months.

These drains are being widened to ensure a smooth flow of rainwater. The Sindh government decided to remove encroachments around these drains after the August 2020 urban floods in Karachi.

Nasla

Tower

The chief minister said that land for Nasla Tower was allotted in 1950 when the Sindh government was not in power. “We are forming an inquiry commission on the demolition of the building which will overlook the matter of the lease and sub-lease.”

All stakeholders will be questioned and those found guilty will be punished, Shah assured, adding that the government will request compensation for residents of Nasla Tower in court too.

On June 16, the Supreme Court ordered the authorities demolish the residential plaza on Karachi’s Sharae Quaideen. The high-rise building has 43 luxury apartments. The estimated market cost of each flat is around Rs35 million.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
karachi anti-encroachment drive Murad Ali shah Supreme Court
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
nasla tower, murad ali shah, karachi anti-encroachment drives, orangi nullah, gujjar nullah, mehmoodabad nullah,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Watch: 8-foot-tall Bablu arrives at Karachi's cattle market
Watch: 8-foot-tall Bablu arrives at Karachi’s cattle market
Pakistan to stay on FATF's grey list with 'increased monitoring'
Pakistan to stay on FATF’s grey list with ‘increased monitoring’
Why Hareem Shah isn't revealing her husband's name
Why Hareem Shah isn’t revealing her husband’s name
Karachi man kills wife for filming TikTok videos
Karachi man kills wife for filming TikTok videos
Hareem Shah's wedding: PPP leaders show their hands and rings
Hareem Shah’s wedding: PPP leaders show their hands and rings
Karachi student jumps from rickshaw on MA Jinnah Road
Karachi student jumps from rickshaw on MA Jinnah Road
Naegleria death in Karachi: How was the patient infected?
Naegleria death in Karachi: How was the patient infected?
Sindh to provide land to affectees of Karachi anti-encroachment operations
Sindh to provide land to affectees of Karachi anti-encroachment operations
Mufti Aziz-ur-Rehman case: Lahore cleric's physical remand extended
Mufti Aziz-ur-Rehman case: Lahore cleric’s physical remand extended
Cinemas to reopen in Pakistan from July 1
Cinemas to reopen in Pakistan from July 1
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.