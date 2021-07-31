Saturday, July 31, 2021  | 20 Zilhaj, 1442
Sindh revokes ban on pillion-riding

People should only leave houses to get vaccinated: Murtuza Wahab

Posted: Jul 31, 2021
Posted: Jul 31, 2021 | Last Updated: 29 mins ago

The Sindh government has revoked the ban on pillion riding and removed the two people per car limit, according to spokesperson Murtaza Wahab. In a press conference Saturday, he said that the decision has been taken to ensure as many people as possible get vaccinated against the deadly coronavirus. "During the lockdown, people should only leave their houses to get immunised." On Friday, the Sindh government imposed a partial lockdown in the province from July 31 to August 8. Exams have been postponed and takeaways at restaurants have been banned. Wahab announced that the government has revoked some decisions. Milk shops and bakeries will now be allowed to stay open till 12am. Public transport will operate to and from vaccination centres. The government is considering starting minibusses for vaccination.Organisations with 100% immunised employees are allowed to stay open. Shops operating under closed shutters to be sealed for 30 days. People seen on roads will be asked for their CNICs and vaccination cards. The spokesperson revealed that over 85,000 people have been inoculated in the last 24 hours. "The NCOC has not entirely opposed the lockdown but just some of the measures," he added. The government imposed a lockdown in Sindh after the province's infection rate skyrocketed. The Delta variant has been spreading at an alarming rate and the positivity rate in Karachi has shot up to 30%. On Thursday, a micro smart lockdown was imposed in Gulberg, North Nazimabad, North Karachi, Liaquatabad, and other union councils of Karachi. These areas reported 506 cases of the Delta variant.
The Sindh government has revoked the ban on pillion riding and removed the two people per car limit, according to spokesperson Murtaza Wahab.

In a press conference Saturday, he said that the decision has been taken to ensure as many people as possible get vaccinated against the deadly coronavirus. “During the lockdown, people should only leave their houses to get immunised.”

On Friday, the Sindh government imposed a partial lockdown in the province from July 31 to August 8. Exams have been postponed and takeaways at restaurants have been banned.

Wahab announced that the government has revoked some decisions.

  • Milk shops and bakeries will now be allowed to stay open till 12am.
  • Public transport will operate to and from vaccination centres.
  • The government is considering starting minibusses for vaccination.
  • Organisations with 100% immunised employees are allowed to stay open.
  • Shops operating under closed shutters to be sealed for 30 days.
  • People seen on roads will be asked for their CNICs and vaccination cards.

The spokesperson revealed that over 85,000 people have been inoculated in the last 24 hours. “The NCOC has not entirely opposed the lockdown but just some of the measures,” he added.

The government imposed a lockdown in Sindh after the province’s infection rate skyrocketed. The Delta variant has been spreading at an alarming rate and the positivity rate in Karachi has shot up to 30%.

On Thursday, a micro smart lockdown was imposed in Gulberg, North Nazimabad, North Karachi, Liaquatabad, and other union councils of Karachi. These areas reported 506 cases of the Delta variant.

 
