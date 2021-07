Listen to the story

The Sindh government has decided to reopen wedding halls and cinemas for people in the province vaccinated against coronavirus.

In a notification issued by the Home Department on Friday, the government eased Covid-19 restrictions in the province after infections across the country dropped.

Here are the new orders:

Mandatory coronavirus vaccination of employees at all public and private organisations

Markets, shops, and malls to stay open till 10pm

Indoor dining with 50% capacity allowed for vaccinated people

400 vaccinated guests allowed in outdoor weddings

200 vaccinated guests allowed in indoor weddings

Cinemas allowed to stay open till 1am

Gyms, amusement parks, water sports allowed with 50% occupancy

Public transport to operate at 70% occupancy

Full attendance at offices

Shrines to reopen

Business to stay closed on Sundays

Ban on religious processions and gathering will remain imposed

The new instructions will remain in force till July 31.

