Sindh plans to install 10,000 CCTV cameras in Karachi

Dedicated judge to hear street crime cases

Posted: Jul 29, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 29, 2021 | Last Updated: 10 mins ago

Photo: Online

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah chaired the 26th meeting of the Sindh Apex Committee on Thursday.

The meeting formed a committee to prepare a feasibility report and estimate the cost of the Karachi safe-city project.

The committee includes representatives from the police and army along with other experts. It will submit a report in six weeks.

Under the project, a surveillance system consisting of 10,000 CCTV cameras will be installed in different parts of Karachi. We have set aside Rs6.9 billion for the project, the chief minister said.

A special judge will also be appointed to hear cases of street crimes. The judge will be hired after consultation with the Sindh High Court.

The Sindh IG proposed, during the meeting, that 11 places in the city should be declared ‘no protest’ zones. These places include roads leading from highways to inside the city, railway tracks, bus terminals, and main thoroughfares of the city.

