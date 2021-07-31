Saturday, July 31, 2021  | 20 Zilhaj, 1442
Sindh lockdown: Flights are not being banned or postponed

Organisations under the federal govt to stay open

Posted: Jul 31, 2021
All flights will operate as per schedule during the partial lockdown in Sindh from July 31 to August 8, the NCOC announced Saturday. The Sindh government tightened restrictions in the province Friday in a bid to curb the rising coronavirus infections. The National Command and Operation Centre has, however, made some changes in SOPs. Railway to operate at 70% capacity Pakistan Stock Exchange and related organisations to stay open Organisations under the Federal govt to continue operations Minimum workforce to be called in to work Earlier in the day, the Sindh government revoked its ban on pillion-riding and removed the two people per car limit. Bakeries and milk shops will be allowed to stay open till 12am and public transport will function with restrictions. The focus is on ensuring as many people as possible are vaccinated against the virus. In the last 24 hours, 85,000 people got immunised. According to NCOC, on Friday, over 900,000 Pakistanis got vaccinated, which is a new record.
All flights will operate as per schedule during the partial lockdown in Sindh from July 31 to August 8, the NCOC announced Saturday.

The Sindh government tightened restrictions in the province Friday in a bid to curb the rising coronavirus infections. The National Command and Operation Centre has, however, made some changes in SOPs.

  • Railway to operate at 70% capacity
  • Pakistan Stock Exchange and related organisations to stay open
  • Organisations under the Federal govt to continue operations
  • Minimum workforce to be called in to work

Earlier in the day, the Sindh government revoked its ban on pillion-riding and removed the two people per car limit. Bakeries and milk shops will be allowed to stay open till 12am and public transport will function with restrictions.

The focus is on ensuring as many people as possible are vaccinated against the virus. In the last 24 hours, 85,000 people got immunised. According to NCOC, on Friday, over 900,000 Pakistanis got vaccinated, which is a new record.

 
