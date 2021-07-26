Sindh launches e-transfer portal for teachers

The Sindh government has launched a new online portal, the Sindh Schools Information and Management System, for teachers who want to transfer their schools.

It was launched by Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani on Monday.

The new portal will help in the transfer and appointment of teachers, he said. “They will no longer have to visit offices but can submit their applications on their mobile or computer through the e-portal ssims.sindheducation.gov.pk.”

Ghani has termed the new portal a “revolutionary step” in the education department.

Its key objectives are:

Put an end to favoritism and human interference

Provide teachers a transparent, easy-to-use, and merit-based transfer mechanism

Ensure availability of teachers in schools they are required in

Control accumulation of teachers in specific schools and areas

Teachers can activate their accounts through their personal IDs.

