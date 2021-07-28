Sindh halts compensation process for Gujjar, Orangi nullah affectees

Affectees of the anti-encroachment drive along Karach’s Gujjar and Orangi nullahs will have to wait for their compensation cheques for 20 more days as the Sindh government has halted the process.

KMC Katchi Abadis Senior Director Mazhar Khan, who is looking after the process of cheque distribution to the affectees of Gujjar and Orangi nullahs, confirmed to SAMAA Digital that the process was being stopped for a while, and will resume in a couple of days.

Why has the process been stopped?

The Sindh government was allocated a compensation amount for nullah affectees in the Budget 2020-21. The fiscal year ended on June 30. “The distribution process was stopped because of this,” Khan said.

He assured that the process will resume as soon as the government’s compensation account is re-credited with the funds allocated for the nullahs’ victims in the FY 2021-22.

The cheque distribution process for affectees started in February 2020 after the KMC and district administration completed the anti-encroachment operation along the Mehmoodabad nullah.

Over 200 compensation cheques have been handed over to the stormwater drain’s affectees. The distribution of cheques to affectees of Gujjar and Orangi nullahs was underway.

Reservations of affectees

People have not gotten their compensation cheques even though their houses have been demolished by the authorities, a victim said.

Residents said authorities are not considering the people who have permanent addresses of other cities on their CNICs.

Multiple families are living under one roof here, one of the affectees said. “But the government has recorded them all as one family.”

The authorities have been distributing cheques with mistakes in CNICs and names.

A committee was formed during the process, Khan shared, explaining that it comprises the assistant commissioner of the area, mukhtiarkar, union council secretary, and land and katchi abadis surveyors. It is responsible for visiting nullahs and compiling records of demolished houses.

Houses with less than 30% damages are not eligible for compensation, Khan said. The cheques were distributed to affectees regardless of the permanent addresses mentioned on their CNICs, he claimed.

During the area’s survey, it was decided that units will be counted on the basis of kitchens and washrooms. This means that even if more than one family was sharing a kitchen and washroom, they will be still be considered as one family.

If affectees want their names corrected, they should visit the office of the relevant assistant commissioner along with an affidavit for correction of name and CNIC number for verification.

The KMC senior officer said that people whose cheques expired on June 30 or have not yet been deposited have to wait for the process to resume again.

The authorities will issue cheques again to those affectees as well, Khan reassured.

He confirmed that the government has issued a compensation cheque of Rs90,000 for every affected family as the first installment for six months.

Four installment cheques of Rs90,000 each will be issued to the affected families after every six months.

Over 5,000 houses have been marked as encroachments along three major stormwater drains, including Mehmoodabad nullah, Gujjar nullah, and Orangi nullah.