Sindh govt to pick up Karachi’s trash now

The Sindh Solid Waste Management Board is now responsible for lifting garbage across Karachi.

In a meeting on Monday, the Sindh government handed the waste management of the Korangi and Central districts to the board. The waste in these districts was being picked by the DMCs before.

The SSWMB has signed 10-year contracts with Chinese and Spanish companies for waste disposal.

Spain’s Urbaser will be responsible for lifting garbage from District Central, which is the largest district in Karachi with respect to area and population.

This is the first time the government has signed a contract with a Spanish company. It will be responsible for collecting and dumping 1,920 tonnes of garbage from the district. This will be done by 2,000 sanitary workers and 500 “special” machines.

Chinese firm Gansu Construction Investment Heavy Industry Technology Co Limited will, on the other hand, lift garbage from District Korangi.

Every day, 1,920 tonnes of garbage is disposed of in Korangi. Gansu will deploy 2,000 sanitary workers and mobilise 500 sanitary machines to collect garbage which will later be dumped into landfills.

Once the waste is collected and dumped, the Chinese company will use the trash to generate electricity through a 40-megawatt waste-to-energy plant. Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah called the project an “historic achievement”.

Gansu will establish an industrial plant in the province which will manage the waste. The industrial unit will employ machines such as trollies, dustbins, and garbage binding systems. This will generate jobs in the province too.

Two other Chinese companies have already been managing the waste management of the East, South, West, and Malir districts.

The new operations will begin in the second week of August.

Sindh establishes complaint cell for Eidul Azha

The waste management board has formed a complaint cell for timely lifting and dumping of offal on Eidul Azha.

People can contact on these landline and mobile numbers:

021-99333702-3

0318-1030851 (WhatsApp number).

The district-wise numbers are:

South

Saddar Zone: 021-32744473

Lyari Zone: 021-32744473

East

Gulshan-e-Iqbal Zone: 0321-2033472 and 021-34822176

Jamshed Zone: 0315-9292313

Malir

Malir Zone: 021-99333656

Landhi Zone: 0313-3655699

West

Orangi Zone: 0316-3329471

SITE Zone: 0311-0397304

Baldia Zone: 0310-2939909

Keamari Zone: 0315-0219005

Central

New Karachi Zone: 0323-0997769

North Karachi Zone: 0300-2698663

North Nazimabad Zone: 0316-2020949

Gulberg Zone: 0304-2715094

Liaquatabad Zone: 0323-2445556

Nazimabad Zone: 0324-1247233

Korangi

0304-2695496, 0331-0221366, and 021-99333926.

