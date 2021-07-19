Monday, July 19, 2021  | 8 Zilhaj, 1442
Sindh govt to pick up Karachi’s trash now

Complaint cell formed for offal disposal on Eidul Azha

Posted: Jul 19, 2021
Posted: Jul 19, 2021 | Last Updated: 34 mins ago
Listen to the story
The Sindh Solid Waste Management Board is now responsible for lifting garbage across Karachi. In a meeting on Monday, the Sindh government handed the waste management of the Korangi and Central districts to the board. The waste in these districts was being picked by the DMCs before. The SSWMB has signed 10-year contracts with Chinese and Spanish companies for waste disposal. Spain’s Urbaser will be responsible for lifting garbage from District Central, which is the largest district in Karachi with respect to area and population. This is the first time the government has signed a contract with a Spanish company. It will be responsible for collecting and dumping 1,920 tonnes of garbage from the district. This will be done by 2,000 sanitary workers and 500 “special” machines. Chinese firm Gansu Construction Investment Heavy Industry Technology Co Limited will, on the other hand, lift garbage from District Korangi. Every day, 1,920 tonnes of garbage is disposed of in Korangi. Gansu will deploy 2,000 sanitary workers and mobilise 500 sanitary machines to collect garbage which will later be dumped into landfills. Once the waste is collected and dumped, the Chinese company will use the trash to generate electricity through a 40-megawatt waste-to-energy plant. Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah called the project an “historic achievement”. Gansu will establish an industrial plant in the province which will manage the waste. The industrial unit will employ machines such as trollies, dustbins, and garbage binding systems. This will generate jobs in the province too. Two other Chinese companies have already been managing the waste management of the East, South, West, and Malir districts. The new operations will begin in the second week of August. Sindh establishes complaint cell for Eidul Azha The waste management board has formed a complaint cell for timely lifting and dumping of offal on Eidul Azha. People can contact on these landline and mobile numbers: 021-99333702-3 0318-1030851 (WhatsApp number). The district-wise numbers are: SouthSaddar Zone: 021-32744473 Lyari Zone: 021-32744473   EastGulshan-e-Iqbal Zone: 0321-2033472 and 021-34822176 Jamshed Zone: 0315-9292313 MalirMalir Zone: 021-99333656 Landhi Zone: 0313-3655699 West Orangi Zone: 0316-3329471SITE Zone: 0311-0397304Baldia Zone: 0310-2939909Keamari Zone: 0315-0219005 CentralNew Karachi Zone: 0323-0997769North Karachi Zone: 0300-2698663North Nazimabad Zone: 0316-2020949Gulberg Zone: 0304-2715094Liaquatabad Zone: 0323-2445556Nazimabad Zone: 0324-1247233 Korangi0304-2695496, 0331-0221366, and 021-99333926.   Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
The Sindh Solid Waste Management Board is now responsible for lifting garbage across Karachi.

In a meeting on Monday, the Sindh government handed the waste management of the Korangi and Central districts to the board. The waste in these districts was being picked by the DMCs before.

The SSWMB has signed 10-year contracts with Chinese and Spanish companies for waste disposal.

Spain’s Urbaser will be responsible for lifting garbage from District Central, which is the largest district in Karachi with respect to area and population.

This is the first time the government has signed a contract with a Spanish company. It will be responsible for collecting and dumping 1,920 tonnes of garbage from the district. This will be done by 2,000 sanitary workers and 500 “special” machines.

Chinese firm Gansu Construction Investment Heavy Industry Technology Co Limited will, on the other hand, lift garbage from District Korangi.

Every day, 1,920 tonnes of garbage is disposed of in Korangi. Gansu will deploy 2,000 sanitary workers and mobilise 500 sanitary machines to collect garbage which will later be dumped into landfills.

Once the waste is collected and dumped, the Chinese company will use the trash to generate electricity through a 40-megawatt waste-to-energy plant. Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah called the project an “historic achievement”.

Gansu will establish an industrial plant in the province which will manage the waste. The industrial unit will employ machines such as trollies, dustbins, and garbage binding systems. This will generate jobs in the province too.

Two other Chinese companies have already been managing the waste management of the East, South, West, and Malir districts.

The new operations will begin in the second week of August.

Sindh establishes complaint cell for Eidul Azha

The waste management board has formed a complaint cell for timely lifting and dumping of offal on Eidul Azha.

People can contact on these landline and mobile numbers:

  • 021-99333702-3
  • 0318-1030851 (WhatsApp number).

The district-wise numbers are:

South
Saddar Zone: 021-32744473
Lyari Zone: 021-32744473  

East
Gulshan-e-Iqbal Zone: 0321-2033472 and 021-34822176
Jamshed Zone: 0315-9292313

Malir
Malir Zone: 021-99333656
Landhi Zone: 0313-3655699

West
Orangi Zone: 0316-3329471
SITE Zone: 0311-0397304
Baldia Zone: 0310-2939909
Keamari Zone: 0315-0219005

Central
New Karachi Zone: 0323-0997769
North Karachi Zone: 0300-2698663
North Nazimabad Zone: 0316-2020949
Gulberg Zone: 0304-2715094
Liaquatabad Zone: 0323-2445556
Nazimabad Zone: 0324-1247233

Korangi
0304-2695496, 0331-0221366, and 021-99333926.  

Karachi sindh solid waste management board trash
