Sindh government reshuffles nine senior officers

Biggest change is new SBCA DG

The Sindh government has moved nine senior officers around, according to a notification issued by the chief secretary's office Friday night. Dr Muhammad Usman Chahar, an officer of PAS Grade-21, Additional Chief secretary Home Department, is relieved from Sindh and has been asked to report to the Establishment Division. Qazi Shahid Pervez, an officer of PAS Grade-21, Secretary for Universities & Boards Department, is transferred and posted as the additional chief secretary. Dr Mansoor Abbas Rizvi, an officer of Ex-PCS Grade-20, Secretary Auqaf, Religious Affairs, Zakat & Ushr Department, is transferred and posted as Secretary for the Universities and Boards Department. Muhammad Saleem Raza, an officer of Ex-PCS Grade-20, Secretary Irrigation Department, is transferred and posted as Director General, Sindh Building Control Authority. Shamsuddin Soomro, an officer of PAS Grade-21, DG Sindh Building Control Authority, is transferred and posted as chairman for the Provincial Election Authority. Suhail Ahmed Qureshi, an officer of PSS Grade-20, Special Secretary Prison, Home Department, is transferred and posted as Secretary Irrigation Department. Muhammad Riazuddin, an officer of Secretariat Group Grade-20, Secretary Industries & Commerce Department is relieved from Sindh, and has been asked to report to the Establishment Division. Amir Khursheed, an officer of PSS Grade-20, Special Secretary Home Department, is transferred and posted as Secretary for Industries & Commerce Department. Ghazanfar Ali Qadri, an officer of Ex-PCS Grade18, Deputy Director Anti-Corruption Establishment, Hyderabad, is transferred and posted as Thatta deputy commissioner. Muhammad Usman Tanveer, an officer of PAS Grade-18, has been directed to report Services, General Administration & Coordination Department.     
