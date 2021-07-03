Sindh government reshuffles nine senior officers

The Sindh government has moved nine senior officers around, according to a notification issued by the chief secretary’s office Friday night.

Dr Muhammad Usman Chahar, an officer of PAS Grade-21, Additional Chief secretary Home Department, is relieved from Sindh and has been asked to report to the Establishment Division.

Qazi Shahid Pervez, an officer of PAS Grade-21, Secretary for Universities & Boards Department, is transferred and posted as the additional chief secretary.

Dr Mansoor Abbas Rizvi, an officer of Ex-PCS Grade-20, Secretary Auqaf, Religious Affairs, Zakat & Ushr Department, is transferred and posted as Secretary for the Universities and Boards Department.

Muhammad Saleem Raza, an officer of Ex-PCS Grade-20, Secretary Irrigation Department, is transferred and posted as Director General, Sindh Building Control Authority.

Shamsuddin Soomro, an officer of PAS Grade-21, DG Sindh Building Control Authority, is transferred and posted as chairman for the Provincial Election Authority.

Suhail Ahmed Qureshi, an officer of PSS Grade-20, Special Secretary Prison, Home Department, is transferred and posted as Secretary Irrigation Department.

Muhammad Riazuddin, an officer of Secretariat Group Grade-20, Secretary Industries & Commerce Department is relieved from Sindh, and has been asked to report to the Establishment Division.

Amir Khursheed, an officer of PSS Grade-20, Special Secretary Home Department, is transferred and posted as Secretary for Industries & Commerce Department.

Ghazanfar Ali Qadri, an officer of Ex-PCS Grade18, Deputy Director Anti-Corruption Establishment, Hyderabad, is transferred and posted as Thatta deputy commissioner. Muhammad Usman Tanveer, an officer of PAS Grade-18, has been directed to report Services, General Administration & Coordination Department.

