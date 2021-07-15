Thursday, July 15, 2021  | 4 Zilhaj, 1442
Samaa TV
Sindh government decides to take over four KMC hospitals: official

Takeover will be approved by provincial cabinet

Posted: Jul 15, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Posted: Jul 15, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: KIHD

Listen to the story
The Sindh government has decided to take over four hospitals being run under the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation, officials confirmed to SAMAA Digital Thursday.

The cabinet will approve the takeover in the next meeting at the chief minister house on July 17.

The hospitals which are going under the control of the provincial government are: Karachi Institute of Heart Diseases, Sobraj Maternity Hospital, Gizri Maternity Home and Shah Faisal Cardiac Center.

One of the officials told SAMAA Digital that the Sindh government is planning to link Karachi Institute of Heart Diseases with the National Institute of Cardio-Vascular Diseases.

He added that KMC doesn’t have enough resources to run the health facilities.

Currently, the KMC has 14 hospitals under its administrative control.

  • Abbasi Shaheed Hospital in Nazimabad
  • Sobraj Maternity Hospital in Urdu Bazaar area
  • Sarfaraz Rafiqui Shaheed Hospital
  • Ghazdarabad Hospital in Garden
  • Eye Spencer Hospital in the Old City area
  • Karachi Institute of Kidney Disease in Federal B Area, Block 6
  • Karachi Institute of Heart Disease in Federal B Area, Block 16
  • Landhi Medical Complex in Sector 37 A Landhi Town
  • Shah Faisal Cardiac Hospital in SFT No 1
  • Landhi Cardiac Emergency Centre near Babar Market
  • Lyari General Hospital
  • KMC Leprosy Hospital in Manghopir
  • Gizri Maternity Hospital
  • Karachi Medical & Dental College

 
