Sindh government decides to take over four KMC hospitals: official

The Sindh government has decided to take over four hospitals being run under the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation, officials confirmed to SAMAA Digital Thursday.

The cabinet will approve the takeover in the next meeting at the chief minister house on July 17.

The hospitals which are going under the control of the provincial government are: Karachi Institute of Heart Diseases, Sobraj Maternity Hospital, Gizri Maternity Home and Shah Faisal Cardiac Center.

One of the officials told SAMAA Digital that the Sindh government is planning to link Karachi Institute of Heart Diseases with the National Institute of Cardio-Vascular Diseases.

He added that KMC doesn’t have enough resources to run the health facilities.

Currently, the KMC has 14 hospitals under its administrative control.