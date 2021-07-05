Monday, July 5, 2021  | 24 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
Sindh CNG stations reopen after 13 days

People complain of a Rs16 increase in price

Posted: Jul 5, 2021
Posted: Jul 5, 2021 | Last Updated: 45 mins ago

Photo: File

CNG stations across Sindh reopened on July 5 after a closure of 13 days.

A gas shortage persisted in the province after two LNG gas fields and the Engro LNG terminal were closed for yearly repairs.

The repairs have been completed, a Sui Southern Gas Company spokesperson said, adding, “No other gas field will be closed anytime soon.”

People have complained of a Rs16 per kilogramme increase in the price of CNG. Pump owners have blamed this on an increase in sales tax.

The CNG association has taken notice of this and has decided to take up the issue with the federal government.

CNG stations, karachi gas stations, gas stations in karachi, cng pumps in karachi,
 

