Tuesday, July 13, 2021  | 2 Zilhaj, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > News

Sialkot receives most rain in latest monsoon spell

The first spell of this year's monsoon rains has arrived

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 13, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 13, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Photo: Online

Sialkot recorded the most rainfall in the first spell of this year’s monsoon which arrived in Pakistan on Monday.

The city recorded 198mm of rain while the Nurpur Thal tehsil of Khushab and Jhelum received 98mm each according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department.

Here the rainfall measurements from some other areas of the province:

  • Jhang (92mm)
  • Mangla (70mm)
  • Narowal (67mm)
  • Gujarat (63mm)
  • Toba Tek Singh (60mm)
  • Mandi Bahauddin (50mm)
  • Gujranwala (57mm)
  • Hafizabad (36mm)

Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Hadeed received 35mm of rainfall while 32mm was recorded at the PAF Faisal Base. Saadi Town and Landhi saw 50mm and 28mm of rainfall respectively.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kakul tehsil of Abbotabad received 175mm rain, causing flooding in the low-lying areas of the city.

Saidu Sharif (104mm), Malam Jabba (50mm) and Balakot (39mm) were the other significant receivers of rainfall in the province.

