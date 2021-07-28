Wednesday, July 28, 2021  | 17 Zilhaj, 1442
HOME > News

Sialkot’s PP-38 by-election: Three people arrested, voting underway

Polling to continue till 5pm

Posted: Jul 28, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 28, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

An election official marks a voters thumb before casting her vote. Photo: AFP

The people of Sialkot’s PP-38 are all set to vote for their next representative. The polling for the by-election started at 8am and it will continue till 5pm.

The seat was vacated after PML-N MPA Chaudhry Khush Akhtar Subhani died after a protracted illness on May 30. Subhani had won the seat during the 2018 General Election after defeating PTI’s Saeed Ahmed Bhalli.

Eight candidates are contesting for the by-election but a tough competition is expected between PTI’s Ahsan Saleem Baryar and PML-N’s Tariq Subhani.

Baryar was given the PTI ticket after the nomination of Qaisar Iqbal Baryar was rejected because of his dual citizenship.

Rangers have been deployed at the polling stations to prevent any untoward incidents. At least 165 polling stations have been set up for the voting, of which 30 have been declared highly sensitive and six sensitive.

A total of 233,422 voters have been registered in the constituency, including 128,128 men and 105,294 women.

The police have arrested three suspicious men in the constituency for carrying weapons. Display of weapons is not allowed while voting is underway in any constituency.

A scuffle broke out between members of PTI and PML-N at a polling station following which voting was halted there. The police have reached the site and are trying to resolve the matter.

Three polling stations established at Government Boys Elementary School Dhera Sandha were flooded following heavy rains in the area. The voters have no other option but to walk in ankle-deep water to cast their votes.

A voter said that the flooded polling station will not dampen his spirit, adding that he will vote for the candidate of his choice.

RELATED STORIES
 
 
 

