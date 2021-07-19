Sheikhupura ‘pir’ arrested for raping woman repeatedly for a month

The Sheikhupura police have arrested a fake pir for kidnapping a woman and raping her repeatedly for more than a month.

Her family members had filed a missing person complaint with the police after she went missing. She was rescued from the fake pir’s house in Sanda during a raid on Monday.

According to the woman’s family, she had gone to the fake pir to ask for his advice on a personal matter. When she went to him, she kidnapped her and locked her in a room. He then raped her every day.

The police have sent the woman’s DNA for a medical examination. A case has been registered.

Pakistan’s rape laws

Rape is a punishable offence in Pakistan. The definition and punishment for this crime are detailed under Sections 375 and 376 of the Pakistan Penal Code.

According to the law, a man is said to commit rape when he has sexual intercourse with a woman under circumstances falling under any of the five following descriptions:

Against her will

Without her consent

With her consent, when the consent has been obtained by putting her in fear of death or of hurt

With her consent, when the man knows that he is not married to her and that the consent is given because she believes that the man is another person to whom she is or believes herself to be married; or

With or without her consent when she is under 16 years of age.

The convicted rapists will be sentenced to jail for no less than 10 years or more than 25 years, according to the law. A fine will also be imposed on them.

