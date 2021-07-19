Sheikhupura ‘pir’ arrested for raping woman repeatedly for a month

He had kidnapped the survivor
The Sheikhupura police have arrested a fake pir for kidnapping a woman and raping her repeatedly for more than a month.
Her family members had filed a missing person complaint with the police after she went missing. She was rescued from the fake pir’s house in Sanda during a raid on Monday.
According to the woman’s family, she had gone to the fake pir to ask for his advice on a personal matter. When she went to him, she kidnapped her and locked her in a room. He then raped her every day.
The police have sent the woman’s DNA for a medical examination. A case has been registered.
Rape is a punishable offence in Pakistan. The definition and punishment for this crime are detailed under Sections 375 and 376 of the Pakistan Penal Code.
According to the law, a man is said to commit rape when he has sexual intercourse with a woman under circumstances falling under any of the five following descriptions:
The convicted rapists will be sentenced to jail for no less than 10 years or more than 25 years, according to the law. A fine will also be imposed on them.