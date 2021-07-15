Thursday, July 15, 2021  | 4 Zilhaj, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Shehbaz Sharif may visit AJK on July 17

Differences emerge in PML-N's narrative

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 15, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 15, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Listen to the story
Differences emerged in the narratives of PML-N leaders Maryam Nawaz and Shehbaz Sharif during the party's election campaign in Azad Jammu and Kashmir. The PML-N president is reportedly against Maryam's stance of resistance, preferring reconciliation with the government. This is the reason Shehbaz has maintained a distance from PML-N's election campaign in AJK. Shahbaz's like-minded leaders Khawaja Saad Rafique, Khawaja Asif, Ayaz Sadiq, Rana Tanveer, and Khurram Dastgir have not issued any statement regarding the Azad Kashmir election campaign as well. Maryam and other party leaders have invited Shehbaz to join the election campaign multiple times. The PML-N president is expected to visit Azad Jammu and Kashmir on July 17 or July 18. The Azad Jammu and Kashmir 2021 Elections are set to take place on July 25. Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
FaceBook WhatsApp

Differences emerged in the narratives of PML-N leaders Maryam Nawaz and Shehbaz Sharif during the party’s election campaign in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

The PML-N president is reportedly against Maryam’s stance of resistance, preferring reconciliation with the government. This is the reason Shehbaz has maintained a distance from PML-N’s election campaign in AJK.

Shahbaz’s like-minded leaders Khawaja Saad Rafique, Khawaja Asif, Ayaz Sadiq, Rana Tanveer, and Khurram Dastgir have not issued any statement regarding the Azad Kashmir election campaign as well.

Maryam and other party leaders have invited Shehbaz to join the election campaign multiple times. The PML-N president is expected to visit Azad Jammu and Kashmir on July 17 or July 18.

The Azad Jammu and Kashmir 2021 Elections are set to take place on July 25.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
Azad Jammu and Kashmir PML-N Shehbaz Sharif
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
shehbaz sharif, azad jammu and kashmir, ajk elections, ajk general elections 2021,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Karachi to see moderate rain till Wednesday, more intense after
Karachi to see moderate rain till Wednesday, more intense after
Rain lashes parts of Karachi
Rain lashes parts of Karachi
Karachi to receive monsoon rains starting July 15
Karachi to receive monsoon rains starting July 15
All of Karachi's nullah maps in one place
All of Karachi’s nullah maps in one place
Karachi school's name to be restored after social media backlash
Karachi school’s name to be restored after social media backlash
Mufti Taqi Usmani attack: Suspect remanded into police custody
Mufti Taqi Usmani attack: Suspect remanded into police custody
What happened to the couple assaulted by Usman Mirza?
What happened to the couple assaulted by Usman Mirza?
Harassment case: Usman Mirza, accomplices extorted Rs1.3m from Islamabad woman
Harassment case: Usman Mirza, accomplices extorted Rs1.3m from Islamabad woman
Former MQM leader Nadeem Nusrat survives attack in Houston
Former MQM leader Nadeem Nusrat survives attack in Houston
Video: This 55-maund bull is as tall as Big Show
Video: This 55-maund bull is as tall as Big Show
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.