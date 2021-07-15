Shehbaz Sharif may visit AJK on July 17

Differences emerged in the narratives of PML-N leaders Maryam Nawaz and Shehbaz Sharif during the party’s election campaign in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

The PML-N president is reportedly against Maryam’s stance of resistance, preferring reconciliation with the government. This is the reason Shehbaz has maintained a distance from PML-N’s election campaign in AJK.

Shahbaz’s like-minded leaders Khawaja Saad Rafique, Khawaja Asif, Ayaz Sadiq, Rana Tanveer, and Khurram Dastgir have not issued any statement regarding the Azad Kashmir election campaign as well.

Maryam and other party leaders have invited Shehbaz to join the election campaign multiple times. The PML-N president is expected to visit Azad Jammu and Kashmir on July 17 or July 18.

The Azad Jammu and Kashmir 2021 Elections are set to take place on July 25.

